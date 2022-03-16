A St. Thomas man was arrested Saturday after police said he knocked a woman unconscious in the street, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Marvin Abramson was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and disturbance of the peace. At his advice-of-rights hearing Monday, Magistrate Judge Paula Norkaitis said she’s concerned by the circumstances of the crime, and set bail at $35,000 cash.
Police responded to Winner’s Circle in Havensight at around 8:30 p.m. Friday for a complaint that Abramson was harassing a woman there. Police said they advised Abramson “that he should make contact with the Magistrate Court relative to an order waiting to be served to him by a marshal,” but Abramson responded with obscenities, according to the fact sheet.
Abramson continued trying to harass the woman and police told him to leave the area and stay away from her and her home, according to the fact sheet.
Shortly after Abramson left, police responded to another complaint by the woman’s roommate on Kronprindsens Gade, according to the fact sheet.
The victim said she’d left her home to go to the grocery store nearby when Abramson confronted her and started shouting obscenities, according to the fact sheet.
The victim said Abramson had threatened to kill her and her roommate, and police said in the fact sheet that Abramson is under investigation for “several” complaints of domestic violence harassment filed by the roommate.
The victim told police she started to walk back toward her home when “she felt a hard blow to the left side of her head,” and she blacked out and awoke to a man telling her to get up, according to the fact sheet.
The passerby helped the victim out of the road and told her to call for help, and police said the victim was transported to Schneider Hospital where she was given a CT scan and received three stitches to close a cut on her right ear, according to the fact sheet.
Abramson was arrested at around 9 p.m. Saturday in the Kronprindsens Gade area after officers responded to several 911 calls about him creating a disturbance