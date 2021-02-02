A St. Croix man is in jail after striking another man in the head with a machete, according to V.I. Superior Court records.
Francisco Cruz-Santiago was arrested Friday and held without bail until his advice-of-rights hearing Monday.
At 5:47 p.m. Friday when officers responded to an assault report at an unspecified location, according to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
The victim said Cruz-Santiago “struck him in the back of the head with a machete,” and he turned around and grabbed the weapon to stop the assault, according to the affidavit.
The victim suffered injuries to his head and hand, and said Cruz-Santiago had threatened to kill him.
Police interviewed Cruz-Santiago, who said he got into a confrontation with the victim after the victim admonished him not to “hang with people who sell drugs,” according to the affidavit. “Cruz-Santiago stated he became mad and took the machete from the back of the truck,” and swung it at the victim, who grabbed it.
Another unknown man “came and took the machete and left the scene,” Cruz-Santiago said.
Territorial Public Defender Yolan Brow-Ross told Magistrate Judge Miguel Camacho that she was unable to identify a suitable address or third-party custodian for Cruz-Santiago, and asked that his detention hearing be delayed to Wednesday. Cruz-Santiago will remain in jail until a judge sets conditions of release.
Cruz-Santiago is facing charges of third-degree assault, simple assault and battery, carrying or using a dangerous weapon, second-degree reckless endangerment, and disturbance of the peace. He was charged with crimes of domestic violence