A New York man was arrested Tuesday and charged with making the recent bomb threats that caused significant disruption in Cruz Bay on St. John, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
The man, Gilbert Brady, 54, was arrested on St. Thomas on Tuesday and charged with willfully making a threat involving an explosive.
U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert said in a news release that Brady is facing up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
The case began at around 7 p.m. on March 20, when an anonymous caller to 911 said he had left a “package with a timer on it” at The Beach Bar in Wharfside Village, according to an affidavit filed by a V.I. Police officer assigned to an FBI task force.
The caller was using a blocked phone number, and warned that “you want to remove those people very quick,” so V.I. Police and the Fire Service responded and evacuated the area, shutting down the port to all ferry traffic, according to the affidavit.
K-9 bomb detection dogs were used to sweep the area, and no bomb was found.
On March 23, at around 7:30 p.m., an unidentified man called The Beach Bar and told an employee he had placed an explosive under the stage that would detonate in 45 minutes. A short time later, the 911 call center received a similar report.
Police and fire personnel responded and evacuated the area again, and “VIPD reported that more than 1,000 people were evacuated from the area. No device was discovered,” according to the affidavit.
The Beach Bar employee recognized the caller’s voice as “Gus” or “Gil,” “the homeless white guy with the bandanna,” and he had last seen the man a few days earlier when he had threatened employees of Wharfside Village and had to be removed by police, according to the affidavit. The man “was well known to the staff, had been asked to leave the premises on several occasions, and was recently advised to stay out of The Beach Bar premises by management.”
Police officers had responded to a disturbance involving Brady on March 15, and noted in their report that he “had threatened that ‘I have a bomb under the sand, and I am going to kill everybody,’” according to the affidavit.
It does not appear from available court records that police arrested Brady at that time.
Brady is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing today.