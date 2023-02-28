The suspect charged with shooting 68-year-old Keith Jennings to death on St. Thomas Friday is claiming that he acted in self defense.
Richardson Dangleben Jr., 50, appeared in court for his advice-of-rights hearing Monday, after police charged him with first-degree murder and related crimes.
Territorial Public Defender Julie Todman said it’s a self-defense case, and asked the court not to find probable cause for Dangleben’s arrest.
But Magistrate Judge Paula Norkaitis said there is probable cause that Dangleben killed Jennings, and the self defense argument will have to wait for trial.
When Norkaitis asked Dangleben if he understands that he is facing significant prison time if convicted of the charges against him, the defendant took the opportunity to speak in his own defense.
Dangleben said the charges were “false and erroneous” and told the judge, “if anyone comes to you to commit bodily injury or do you harm, or intend to kill you,” that use of force is justified, but you “have to feel like your life in jeopardy, you understand?”
Norkaitis said she only wanted to ensure Dangleben understands the potential penalties, and he agreed.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Madeleine James said it’s “not the defendant’s first brush with the law,” and Dangleben had prior arrests for assaults.
Todman said James “misled the court,” and he was acquitted of a 2008 charge at trial, and has not been arrested since.
Todman said Dangleben called police himself and waited at the scene for officers to arrive, which is the sign “of someone who respects law enforcement.”
Norkaitis set bail at $250,000, and said Dangleben’s family may post property worth that amount to secure his release. She also ordered him to live with third-party custodians while he awaits trial.
The case began at 1:47 p.m. Friday, when police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Hospital Ground. The victim, Jennings, was transported to Schneider Hospital via private vehicle where he was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the neck, according to a fact sheet filed by police.
Dangleben told police that the victim approached him with a rock in his hand, threatening to kill him, and he fired one shot at him with his licensed firearm, according to the fact sheet.
Two of Jennings’s family members who were on the scene disputed Dangleben’s account, and said they didn’t hear an argument or see anything in Jennings’s hand prior to the shooting, according to the fact sheet.
Police said they found a single spent .40 caliber bullet casing at the scene.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.