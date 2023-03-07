ST. THOMAS — A man was arrested Saturday and charged with possession of a loaded 50-round drum magazine, according to V.I. Police.

Lamar Richardson, 28, was initially pulled over while driving at around 11:23 p.m. Friday night, after officers said he had heavily tinted windows and one temporary license plate that wasn’t filled out, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by police.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.