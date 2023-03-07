ST. THOMAS — A man was arrested Saturday and charged with possession of a loaded 50-round drum magazine, according to V.I. Police.
Lamar Richardson, 28, was initially pulled over while driving at around 11:23 p.m. Friday night, after officers said he had heavily tinted windows and one temporary license plate that wasn’t filled out, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
Police recognized Richardson from a previous incident, when he was shot on St. Thomas on Dec. 18, according to the fact sheet.
Police saw a bag inside the vehicle that had the “shape of a 50-round drum magazine,” and Richardson agreed to a search of the car, according to police.
Richardson handed police the bag, which did contain a 50-round magazine loaded with 9mm ammunition, but instead of getting out of the vehicle, he started it and drove off at high speed down a one-way road into oncoming traffic, according to police.
Police located Richardson’s vehicle at midnight at Magens Bay Junction apartments, and conducted surveillance at the parking lot, hoping Richardson would return. At 9 a.m., police applied for a search warrant, but at noon, police saw another vehicle pick up a man in the area before leaving quickly. The car returned and dropped off Richardson, who got into his vehicle and left, with both vehicles traveling “at a high rate of speed,” according to the fact sheet.
Police lost sight of both vehicles, and located one at the airport. Police stopped the car and arrested both occupants, but “there was no sign of Lamar Richardson at the time,” according to the fact sheet, which does not name the other two men who were arrested.
Richardson turned himself in at 1 p.m. Saturday and was charged with illegal possession of ammunition, delaying and obstructing, and reckless endangerment, according to the fact sheet.
Richardson was jailed with bail set at $100,000, and appeared in court for his advice-of-rights hearing Monday, where Magistrate Judge Simone Van Holten-Turnbull reduced bail to $50,000 and said he must have a third-party custodian before he can be released.
Another man, 25-year-old Javorn Vanterpool, also appeared in connection with the case.
V.I. Police said that around 11:40 a.m. on Friday, officers “were surveilling the location of a known felon/suspect who was wanted for a crime the previous day.”
“Officers observed Mr. Lamar Richardson (the known suspect) and the driver of a white Ford Focus [leave] the area at a high rate of speed but returned shortly thereafter. Mr. Richardson then exited the Ford Focus and got inside his white Corolla, and both men left in their vehicles at a high rate of speed. Officers were able to follow the vehicles, however, both suspects began overtaking other motorists, which made it very difficult to keep pace with the suspects without putting other motorists in harm’s way,” the release stated.
According to the statement, officers w were able to locate the white Ford Focus in the area of the airport where it was intercepted with the help of sources.
“The driver, later identified as Javorn Vanterpool, was taken into custody at that time. Mr. Vanterpool was also in possession of a firearm and a handheld radio that picked up all the police transmissions. Javorn Vanterpool, age 25, was charged with aiding and abetting a fugitive, delaying and obstructing, and reckless endangerment,” the release stated.
Bail for Vanterpool was set at $50,000, and unable to post bail, he was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections.
In court Monday, Vanterpool was represented by attorney Clive Rivers, who said police have not established probable cause for his arrest.
But Assistant V.I. Attorney General Madeline James said Vanterpool “admitted knowledge” of Richardson’s actions and told police where to find his vehicle.
While it’s Vanterpool’s first brush with the law, he works for the communications company that V.I. Police use for their radio service, and his actions are “troubling,” James said.
“This is serious, your Honor. He was on the same frequency that the police use to protect this community from harm at the time he was arrested,” James said. “That is very concerning to the people.”
The judge found probable cause for the charges of reckless endangerment and interfering with an officer, and set bail at $15,000 and said he may post 10% in cash.