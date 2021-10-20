A St. Croix man was charged with aggravated assault and battery after police said he punched an officer investigating a disturbance at a bar, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Pedro Marinez-Zayas was arrested Sunday night and charged with the single crime. Unable to post $1,000 bail, Marinez-Zayas was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Monday.
The incident occurred when officers responded to a 911 call for a disturbance at Carlos Bar in Christiansted at around 10:19 p.m., according to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
When they arrived on the scene, officers Jaleesa Gonzales and Eddie Stout learned that Marinez-Zayas had been involved, and Stout asked him what had happened.
“Mr. Marinez-Zayas was highly intoxicated, and he would not explain what happened at the bar,” according to Stout. Stout said as he turned to walk away, Marinez-Zayas punched him in the head. Two other officers, Tammy Patterson and Careeme Smith, immediately placed Marinez-Zayas in handcuffs, advised him of his rights, and placed him under arrest. Marinez-Zayas was released from jail Monday after posting $101 cash bail, according to court records.