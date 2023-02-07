Kenyata Horsford, who admitted to raping and brutally torturing children on St. Croix, has been sentenced to serve 22 years behind bars, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.

Horsford, 45, of Estate Cane, pleaded guilty in August to first-degree rape, and aggravated child abuse and neglect, pursuant to a global plea agreement filed in two separate 2021 cases.

