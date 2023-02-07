Kenyata Horsford, who admitted to raping and brutally torturing children on St. Croix, has been sentenced to serve 22 years behind bars, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Horsford, 45, of Estate Cane, pleaded guilty in August to first-degree rape, and aggravated child abuse and neglect, pursuant to a global plea agreement filed in two separate 2021 cases.
The child abuse conviction carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, and a maximum of 30 years. For the rape count, Horsford was facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years behind bars, and a maximum of 30 years, according to the plea agreement.
On Jan. 20, Superior Court Judge Harold Willocks ordered Horsford to serve prison sentences longer than the mandatory minimums required for both crimes.
Willocks sentenced Horsford to seven years in prison for aggravated child abuse, and 15 years in prison for rape. The judge also ordered Horsford to have no contact with the victims, and to register as a sexual offender upon his release from prison.
Horsford will receive credit for time served while in pretrial detention, as he had been jailed since his initial arrest on March 18, 2021, with bail set at $150,000.
Horsford and his girlfriend, Linda Williams, 34, were both charged in connection with the extreme abuse and neglect of Williams’ children.
The case began when a citizen reported to the Human Services Department that Williams’ child was seen vomiting and covered in bruises. For the child’s safety, police have withheld the victim’s age and gender.
The department and law enforcement worked to locate the child, and Williams presented a different, healthy child to investigators before eventually admitting that Horsford had kept the victim confined in a Frederiksted home for nearly a week, according to an affidavit filed by police.
Williams led officers to the victim, who was alone, covered in bruises and struggling to walk, according to police. The child was airlifted off-island for further medical treatment, and suffered bleeding in the brain, kidney failure and a ruptured lung.
The child told investigators that on March 12, 2021, Horsford “tied the minor’s hand, hanged the minor over the door and beat the minor with a belt buckle and extension cord.”
The next day, Williams spoke with a police officer who was searching the neighborhood after a child was heard “screaming for help,” according to the affidavit.
Over the course of the next six days, Williams did not alert police to the situation or seek medical help for her child, and later told investigators that Horsford beat the child again with a whip, according to the affidavit.
While jailed after his initial arrest, Horsford was arrested again and charged with raping a different child.
In that case, Horsford was charged with aggravated first-degree rape of a child under the age of 13, first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual contact, aggravated child abuse, and visual medium depicting sexually explicit conduct.
The last charge was filed because investigators said Horsford bought the child “gummy worms and McDonald’s” as a bribe to send him nude photos via a texting app, according to the information filed by Assistant V.I. Attorney General Amie Simpson.
Prosecutors initially charged Horsford with attempted murder, and that charge was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Williams was charged with aggravated child abuse and lying to investigators, and released after posting a $500 bond.
Williams pleaded not guilty to all charges, and the parties have been in negotiations about a potential resolution to the case, according to court records.
Court-appointed defense attorney Yohana Manning recently withdrew from the case, and Willocks entered an order Thursday, appointing attorney Harry Yelton III to represent Williams.
Williams is scheduled to appear in court again for a status conference on March 30.