A man named J’emal Pemberton was arrested on St. Croix and charged with kidnapping and rape, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Pemberton was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual contact, and false imprisonment and kidnapping.
Pemberton was held without bail pursuant to the domestic violence statute and jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing.
In court Monday, Judge Ernest Morris Jr. sealed the probable cause fact sheet and the details of the case have not been made public.
Police had also charged Pemberton with first-degree assault, but after hearing a challenge from defense attorney Renee Dowling during a sidebar closed to the public, Morris did not find probable cause for that count.
Morris set bond at $10,000 and said Pemberton may post $1,000 cash in order to be released to his mother, who agreed to serve as his third-party custodian. Morris also ordered Pemberton to stay at least 1,000 feet away from the alleged victim in the case.