A man charged with rape appeared in court Wednesday where his public defender argued that prosecutors lack evidence and that he should be released on his own recognizance.
Abdul Ghaffer Abiff, 25, turned himself in to police Monday and was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual contact, third-degree assault, simple assault, and disturbance of the peace. Unable to post $75,000 bail, he was jailed until his initial court appearance.
The arrest came after police investigated a report of a rape that occurred on Feb. 6. The victim said she was a dancer at Tootsy’s in Red Hook, and accepted a ride to Oswald Harris Court housing community from Abiff, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed by police.
The victim said Abiff pulled over in the area of Bovoni landfill where he strangled and raped her. She said he threw her phone in the bushes, and she was able to get away and seek help at Gas Works, according to the affidavit.
Police brought the woman to Schneider Hospital for an examination. The physician assistant told police the victim said the sex was consensual, but the victim told police she never said that, and never consented to sex with Abiff, according to the affidavit.
In court Wednesday, Territorial Public Defender Frederick Johnson said the victim’s statement is “dubious,” and Abiff was recently, honorably discharged from the U.S. Army.
“There appears to be very little evidence that a crime has actually occurred,” Johnson said. “The idea that this man is a flight risk or a danger to society is pretty laughable.”
Abiff has no prior criminal history, and Magistrate Judge Paula Norkaitis kept bail at $75,000 but said he may be released to a third-party custodian after posting 10% of that in cash.