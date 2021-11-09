A man already on pretrial release after his arrest in August for illegal gun possession was arrested again Friday and charged with first-degree rape, assault and false imprisonment, according to V.I. Superior Court records.
Tyrell Audain, 19, of Tan Tan Terrace, St. Croix, was arrested Friday after a woman went to Luis Hospital and reported that Audain had raped her.
Officers interviewed the victim at the hospital at 11 a.m., and she said Audain had called her 12 hours earlier at around 11 p.m. Friday, and asked her to go for a drive to get something to eat.
She agreed, and when Audain picked her up, she saw him move a black Glock pistol from the passenger’s seat, according to an affidavit filed by police. The victim said Audain told her he’d forgotten something at his house, so they went to the home where Audain began making sexual advances.
The victim told officers “she began fearing for her life, because she knew Mr. Audain had a gun and she did not know what he would do to her,” according to the affidavit. “The victim stated that she then stopped resisting Mr. Audain’s sexual advances, because she felt that if she resisted him, it would escalate the situation where he might hurt her.”
The victim said Audain raped her, and attempted to perform another sexual act, but stopped when she protested, according to the affidavit.
The victim said she tried to leave the home, but Audain “closed the door and told her she could not leave,” according to the affidavit.
The victim said she fell asleep on a couch, and Audain drove her home in the morning without further incident.
The victim directed police to Audain’s home and described the furnishings and other details.
She also said Audain had mentioned “that he is on probation for a prior gun charge,” which officers confirmed. Audain was previously arrested on Aug. 20 for illegal firearm possession, and had been ordered to remain under curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Police obtained a search warrant at the home at around 6 p.m. Friday and collected bedding as possible evidence.
Unable to post $150,000 bail, he was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Monday.
Territorial Public Defender Leslie Davis said there is insufficient evidence that Audain committed rape because “the victim admitted that she stopped resisting when sexual advances occurred.”
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Vanessa Hewitt-Quinland said the victim told police that Audain choked her, and “she was terrified that he would use that gun on her, that’s why she stopped resisting.”
Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. found probable cause for all three charges, and said it’s up to the jury to decide whether the sex was consensual.
Davis asked that Audain be allowed to return to the home, which is owned by his aunt and uncle, who are willing to continue serving as his third-party custodians. They also offered to use the home as bail.
Morris said bail will remain at $150,000, fully secured by cash or property. Audain may continue employment, but must be under 24-hour house arrest when he is not at work.