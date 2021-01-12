A St. Thomas man has been charged with aggravated rape, according to court records.
Tasheem Raheem Leonard, 27, of Mariendal, was arrested Jan. 5 and charged with three counts of second-degree aggravated rape, domestic violence and three counts of child abuse, domestic violence.
The victim told investigators that Leonard sexually assaulted her, and police said Leonard admitted to the allegations and was placed under arrest.
Leonard appeared in court on Thursday where a police detective said there are allegations against “multiple people that raped the young lady,” including one individual who was a juvenile at the time.
“These are very serious charges,” said Magistrate Judge Henry Carr III, who noted the victim told police in a recorded statement that Leonard perpetrated three separate sexual acts.
The arrest is Leonard’s “first brush with the law,” and he has no previous criminal record, according to Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales.
Carr said he would allow Leonard to sign an unsecured $50,000 appearance bond, meaning he will not have to post cash in order to be released from jail pending trial, and ordered him to live with a third-party custodian.