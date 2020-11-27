A St. Thomas man was arrested Wednesday and charged with tampering with evidence after he was seen on surveillance video removing a gun from the dead body of a shooting victim, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
Suni Abiff, 39, of Estate Mariendahl, was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice, willful destruction or concealment of evidence, and third-degree false reporting. Derima said in a news release that Abiff posted $5,000 bond and was released from custody pending his advice of rights hearing.
Abiff was charged in connection with the shooting at Four Winds Plaza shopping center at around 4:46 a.m. on Oct. 24 that left 29-year-old Joseph Andrews dead and four others injured.
Another man caught on video at the crime scene, T’Quan Registe of Oswald Harris Court housing community, was arrested by warrant on Nov. 6 and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of an unlicensed firearm within 1,000 feet of a school and unauthorized possession of ammunition.
Police said Registe was seen on video shooting a gun in the plaza.
Detectives are still seeking information about the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 ext. 5569, or anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.