V.I. Police arrested a St. Thomas man on bank robbery charges Friday, after he presented a teller with a demand note and took cash, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
The incident occurred at around 11:34 a.m. when police arrested Errol Jackson, 31, of no fixed address, Derima said in a news release.
Jackson was charged with first-degree robbery and disturbance of the peace.
“Jackson — accused of taking money from a teller at FirstBank Plaza near Fort Mylner using a demand note — was apprehended and detained by bank security until police detectives made the arrest,” Derima noted in the news release.
Jackson was turned over to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections after failing to post $75,000 bail, pending his advice-of-rights hearing.