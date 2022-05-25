ST. THOMAS — A 20-year-old man has been charged with shooting two people Saturday, leaving the victims with serious injuries, according to V.I. Police.
Cuthbert Dabrio Jr. was taken into police custody near his home in Contant on Monday, shortly after police issued a “Wanted” poster informing the community he was being sought in connection to the shooting, according to police spokesman Glen Dratte.
Police charged Dabrio with several crimes, including first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, use of a firearm during a crime of violence, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, first-degree reckless endangerment, and mayhem.
“There was a witness who came forward, and it takes a community’s effort to fight crime. We cannot do this by ourselves, we do need the help of the public and we appreciate it very much,” St. Thomas-St. John Acting Chief Clayton Brown said in a statement.
Dabrio was turned over to the Bureau of Corrections pending his advice-of-rights hearing, with bail set at $200,000 by a Magistrate Court order, Dratte said.
The shooting occurred at around 3:30 a.m. in an area of Nisky Center near Krush Nightclub in Sub Base, according to police.
The victims said they had attended a graduation party and were walking toward their vehicle when a gunman, “approached them from the rear and fired several shots at them,” according to police.
The victims were brought to Schneider Hospital in private vehicles, and received treatment for numerous injuries “to the leg, shoulder, chest, and spine,” according to Dratte. “The attending ER Physician admitted the victims and explained that they may have to be airlifted stateside for further treatment.”
The case is under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau. Anyone with any information about the shooting is urged to contact 911, Criminal Investigation Bureau Det. S. Rhymer at 340-774-2211 or the anonymous tip service Crime Stoppers V.I. at 800-222-8477.