ST. THOMAS — A St. Thomas man has been charged with shooting at another man in October, meantime the victim has told police he’s been living in fear that he’s being hunted down, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.

Kennedy Pascal was arrested and charged with first-degree assault with intent to commit murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, reckless endangerment, possession of ammunition, brandishing a deadly weapon, and disturbance of the peace by threats. Bail was set at $375,000.

