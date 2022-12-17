ST. THOMAS — A St. Thomas man has been charged with shooting at another man in October, meantime the victim has told police he’s been living in fear that he’s being hunted down, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.
Kennedy Pascal was arrested and charged with first-degree assault with intent to commit murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, reckless endangerment, possession of ammunition, brandishing a deadly weapon, and disturbance of the peace by threats. Bail was set at $375,000.
The case began on Oct. 19, when the victim reported to police that Pascal had fired shots at him, according to the fact sheet.
The victim said he got a ride home, but when he got out of the vehicle at the intersection he saw Pascal nearby, so he asked the driver to drop him off closer to his house to avoid an incident.
When the victim got out of the vehicle again he began walking, and realized that another vehicle was coming up behind him. The driver, Pascal, got out of the vehicle and began firing a gun at the victim, who ran away and immediately went to the police station, according to the fact sheet.
The victim explained to police that he knows Pascal well, and “that he did jail time for him and did not snitch,” according to the fact sheet.
The victim showed police the area of the shooting, and a forensic detective recovered a spent shell casing from the scene, according to the fact sheet.
The victim said “he lives in constant fear of Mr. Pascal because he knows where he lives and has strong feelings that he will attempt to kill him at his house,” according to the fact sheet.
The victim filed another police report recently, and said a masked man came onto his porch and tried to enter his home, but was unable to, according to the fact sheet.
Police said they located Pascal, who refused to make a statement, but was cooperative with officers.
Pascal informed police he had a gun in his vehicle “for my protection,” which he is not licensed to possess, according to the fact sheet. Police said they recovered a fully loaded handgun from the center console of Pascal’s vehicle.
