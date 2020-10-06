A St. Thomas man is charged with attempted murder after police say he sliced another man’s throat and brutally stabbed him.
Officers responded at 7 a.m. Sunday to an abandoned building in Contant, where they found a man lying on the floor covered in blood, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police The victim told police he was at the nearby Mitchell Motel — an abandoned, government-owned hotel that’s become a haven for squatters and a hotbed of drug activity — when he was stabbed by a man named “Buckwheat” just before sunrise.
“He held me and sliced my throat,” the victim said. “They have a hit out on me,” according to the fact sheet.
The victim walked from the motel to the abandoned home to seek help, and someone called 911. He was transported to Schneider Hospital for treatment of a laceration to his throat and several stab wounds.
Police presented the victim with a photo array of six possible suspects, and he identified Allen Samuel as “Buckwheat,” the individual who’d stabbed him, according to the fact sheet. Police located Samuel, who admitted to being at the motel, but said he left before the sun rose, and said he’d never had a problem with the victim in the six years they’d known each other.
Samuel, 46, was placed under arrested and charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, using a dangerous weapon during a crime of violence, third-degree assault, and mayhem. He was held on $75,000 bail until his advice of rights hearing Monday.
At the hearing, Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales said Samuel was born on St. Thomas and has “been in and out of jail for a long time” on a variety of charges.
Police documented the victim’s gruesome injuries and “considering the photographs your honor, there’s no reason the defendant’s bail should be lowered,” Scales said. “He’s a danger to the community, he’s a danger to the victim. It’s amazing the victim was able to survive.”
Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell agreed the victim’s injuries are severe, and said she considers Samuel a danger to the victim and a flight risk because he’s facing a lengthy prison sentence. She declined to lower his bail and scheduled arraignment for Oct. 23.