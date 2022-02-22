ST. THOMAS — A man was arrested at King Airport and charged with smuggling approximately 12 pounds of cocaine, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Tyree Morton was arrested Saturday and charged with the federal crime of possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine. The charge carries a possible punishment of between five and 40 years in prison, and a fine of up to $5 million.
Morton is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller.
The arrest came after Customs and Border Protection officers responded to a report of possible contraband in a trashcan in a restroom, according to an affidavit.
A law enforcement canine alerted to the trash can and officers pulled aside the liner, “revealing 5 ‘brick’ shaped blocks wrapped in green plastic wrap at the bottom of the trash can,” according to the affidavit.
The bricks tested positive as cocaine and weighed 5.5 kilograms, or about 12 pounds.
Reviewing surveillance video, Morton is seen entering the restroom “wearing a blue backpack that appeared to be heavily laden,” according to the affidavit. Approximately 5 minutes later, Morton is seen exiting, “but the backpack appeared significantly lighter.”
Morton agreed to an interview with agents from Homeland Security Investigations, and admitted he had transported the cocaine “from one location in the Cyril E. King Airport to another location,” according to the affidavit.
Morton said he then transferred the bricks into the blue backpack and took them into the bathroom where he stashed them in the trash can and “went back to work,” according to the affidavit.