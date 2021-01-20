ST. THOMAS --- An airline passenger found with more than nine pounds of cannabis in his luggage told federal investigators it was his and “that he was going to smoke it,” according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Lequan Jaheem Pemberton was arrested Dec. 21 at King Airport and charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute or dispense, according to an affidavit filed by a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations.
Pemberton was a passenger on an American Airlines flight from Miami, Fla., and “was selected for a secondary bag examination,” according to the affidavit.
Inside Pemberton’s carry-on bag, agents said they found plastic-wrapped bundles of marijuana weighing approximately 4.32 kilograms, or just over 9.5 pounds.
During questioning, “Pemberton stated that the marijuana belonged to him and claimed that he was going to smoke it,” according to the affidavit.
On Dec. 22, U.S. Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller ordered Pemberton released from custody after signing a $10,000 unsecured appearance bond.