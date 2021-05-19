A man charged with smuggling four pounds of marijuana on a flight to St. Croix told federal agents he could get $4,000 for the drug in the Virgin Islands, double what he sells it for in Atlanta, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
The man, Ra’kheel Velasquez, was arrested by warrant Friday and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute by a person on board an aircraft.
Velasquez made his initial appearance before Magistrate Judge George Cannon Jr. on Saturday and was released after posting $2,500 cash or 10% of his $25,000 bond, according to court records.
The case began March 10 when Homeland Security Investigations special agents were contacted by Customs and Border Protection officers about a man found with four pounds of marijuana at Rohlsen Airport, according to an affidavit filed by an Homeland Security special agent on May 7.
Customs and Border Protection officers were conducting “Operation Gun Dog,” and while X-raying all inbound checked luggage, officers “detected an anomaly inside a large red suitcase.”
Velasquez’s name was on the luggage tag, and agents inspected the bag and found packages of marijuana, according to the affidavit.
Agents said they allowed the luggage to continue to the baggage claim area, where they watched Velasquez pick it up. He was then escorted to a secondary inspection area. Velasquez told officers he had about four pounds of marijuana in the bag, and had arrived on a Delta flight from Atlanta for his aunt’s funeral, according to the affidavit.
“Velasquez stated that he heard prices for marijuana are higher in St. Croix and he brought the marijuana from Atlanta in order to sell,” according to the affidavit.
He told agents he grows marijuana at his Atlanta home and packaged it himself for the trip to St. Croix, where a cousin was going to pick him up from the airport and bring him to a relative’s home, where he would be staying.
“Velasquez stated that he has been in and out of prison for seven years and that his first arrest was when he was 12 years old. Velasquez stated that his previous convictions included burglary and kidnapping,” according to the affidavit.