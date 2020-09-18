ST. THOMAS — A 31-year-old man has been charged with stabbing two people at a St. Thomas bar in a dispute over $2 worth of food, according to V.I. Police.
Robert “Peppa” Darroux, of Estate Nadir, was charged with 16 crimes, including two counts each of first-degree assault, third-degree assault, aggravated assault and battery, mayhem, six counts of use of a dangerous weapon during a crime of violence, using a deadly weapon, and disturbance of the peace, according to the warrant for his arrest signed on Sept. 11.
V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima said Darroux was arrested Monday and held on $150,000 bail.
According to a probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police, officers responded to an incident at Maggie’s Bar on Brookman Road on Thursday, July 23 at around 10:22 p.m.
The bar’s owner provided surveillance video to investigators that showed a female employee delivering food to a customer, later identified as Darroux, and police said that “the two appear to exchange words.”
Seconds later, “Darroux then drew back, raised his hand up and struck” the woman in the face, according to the fact sheet. The woman’s husband then confronted Darroux, who threw a beer bottle and pulled out a knife, and police wrote that “the blade can be seen on the video.”
Darroux can be seen stabbing the man, leaving “his shirt soaked in blood,” police wrote.
The couple were transported to Schneider Hospital for treatment, and police interviewed them in the emergency room.
The husband said that at around 9:45 p.m., he was waiting at Maggie’s bar for his wife to finish work, when there was “some type of problem” with Darroux’s food order. The wife told police that Darroux was a frequent customer at Maggie’s, and after she brought him his $15 food order, he wanted another $7 side dish.
“When she told him the cost, they began to exchange words,” and Darroux slapped her, according to the fact sheet. Her husband told Darroux to keep his hands off her, and “she and several other bar patrons attempted to break up the fight, however, Mr. Darroux pulled out a knife and stabbed her in the left wrist, causing damage to her tendon that required staples.”
Police said the woman “suffered multiple stab wounds to the left arm” which caused serious damage to her tendon and muscles, leaving her unable to extend three fingers, and she was transported off-island for emergency surgery.
Her husband suffered at least nine stab wounds to his back, chest, abdomen, and pelvis which required 29 staples to close, police said, and he sustained injuries to his lung, spleen, and diaphragm. Both husband and wife suffered serious, permanent injuries.
A citizen contacted police on Aug. 31 and said Darroux had confessed to the stabbing, explaining that he became enraged when the waitress gave him change that was “short two dollars,” according to the fact sheet.
At his advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday, V.I. Superior Court Magistrate Judge Henry Carr III said Darroux may be released if he posts 10% of his bond, meaning he will have to provide $15,000 cash.