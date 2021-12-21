A St. John man was charged Friday with stabbing another man on Dec. 8 in Cruz Bay, according to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
Gregory Benson Louis Jr. turned himself in and was charged with third-degree assault, disturbance of the peace, simple assault and possession of a dangerous weapon. Unable to post $25,000, he was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Monday.
The incident occurred at around 10:45 p.m. Dec. 8 outside a Cruz Bay restaurant, according to the victim, who told police he asked Louis to leave the business “because he was banned due to prior incidents.”
As he was being escorted away, Louis struck the victim in the face with his fist and the victim said he tried to calm Louis down but they began to struggle, according to an affidavit filed by police.
Several bystanders broke up the fight, and the victim was taken via private vehicle to the Myrah Keating clinic for treatment.
Another witness told police in an interview on Dec. 14 that he saw “a small green switchblade” during the scuffle, but couldn’t see when Louis used it.
Police obtained surveillance footage “from the government live-feed cameras and from a nearby business,” which showed the assault, according to the affidavit.
Louis punched the victim in the face and “the altercation escalated” in the road where the men began wrestling on the ground, and police said they saw Louis “walking away with what appears to be a small knife in his right hand and fleeing the area.”
The victim suffered several stab wounds to his chest and right leg, and the wounds to his leg required 37 stitches, according to police.
Louis turned himself in for arrest on Friday and admitted to being in an altercation with the victim, but denied having a knife or stabbing the victim, police said.
In court Monday, Magistrate Judge Paula Norkaitis noted that Benson was arrested in July in an assault near another Cruz Bay restaurant, and had violated his release conditions and curfew by being arrested in the latest case. She kept bail set at $25,000 cash.
“The basis for this is that the court does determine that he is a danger to the community,” Norkaitis said. “The government’s case against Mr. Louis Jr. is strong, with the surveillance and the statements of alleged victims.”