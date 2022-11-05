A 31-year-old St. Thomas man is accused of stabbing the security guard at American Yacht Harbor in Red Hook, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.

Levi Registe was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with first-degree assault, possession of a dangerous weapon, third-degree assault, possession of a dangerous weapon, and disturbance of the peace.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.