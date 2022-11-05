A 31-year-old St. Thomas man is accused of stabbing the security guard at American Yacht Harbor in Red Hook, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.
Levi Registe was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with first-degree assault, possession of a dangerous weapon, third-degree assault, possession of a dangerous weapon, and disturbance of the peace.
Unable to post $75,000 bail, he was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Friday before Magistrate Judge Simone van Holten-Turnbull.
The judge kept bail set at $75,000, and said Registe must post a 20% cash bond to secure his release, noting that he has a prior felony conviction.
The case began at around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, when police received information that a stabbing victim was at Schneider Hospital.
Investigators found there had been a disturbance outside of Bernie’s Bar in American Yacht Harbor, and a bartender told police that a suspect was running through the area making threats, according to the fact sheet.
The stabbing victim, who was the security guard on duty at the time, told police that he confronted the individual causing a disturbance, later identified as Registe.
The guard told Registe to leave the area, but Registe attacked him with a knife, leaving three larcerations that required 10 to 14 sutures to close, according to the fact sheet, which noted that the victim’s shoulder was also dislocated during the struggle.
Registe fled the area, and later went to Schneider Hospital where he sought treatment for a broken hand at around 5:33 a.m., according to the fact sheet. Police said Registe admitted to stabbing the guard, and the guard swung a piece of wood at Registe in self defense but it was unclear exactly when and how Registe broke his hand.
Investigators also determined that Registe had parked an unregistered vehicle in the American Yacht Harbor garage, which was booted by security, prompting Registe to confront the security guard and threaten him, according to the fact sheet.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.