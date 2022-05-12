A man was arrested on St. Thomas after he was charged with stalking and kidnapping a woman, according to V.I. Police, who said he has refused to cooperate with the booking process, including a COVID-19 test and mugshot.
Dorian Hairston was arrested Tuesday and charged with several domestic violence crimes including stalking, disturbance of the peace by threats, disturbance of the peace by harassment, and kidnapping. He also was charged with larceny, delaying and obstructing an officer, and damaging government property, according to the probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
The case began Monday when police interviewed a woman who said Hairston had been coming to her place of work and harassing her, “and that she fears for her safety because he refuses to stop,” according to the fact sheet.
The woman said Hairston told her “it is in your best interest to speak to me, or things will end bad for you today,” according to the fact sheet.She described instances in which Hairston had driven her around in his vehicle against her will and threatened her. He also had stolen her cellphone.
On Tuesday, Hairston went to the woman’s business again, and police located him in Sub Base and placed him under arrest, according to the fact sheet.
Hairston said the victim “has a legally binding agreement where she has to talk to me,” and told police “it would be in your best interest not to go through with this,” according to the fact sheet.
Hairston has refused to cooperate with police or the booking process, and demanded to speak to the governor, lieutenant governor and Police Commissioner Ray Martinez, who did briefly visit his cell where Hairston was holding lightbulbs he had pried from the fixture on the ceiling despite orders to stop, according to the fact sheet.
Detainees cannot be released from custody unless they cooperate with booking, and police spokesman Glen Dratte said Wednesday night that Hairston had still not complied, and police have not taken his mugshot.