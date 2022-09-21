V.I. Police announced that a 19-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with a rash of burglaries on St. John.
Jamari Gumbs was arrested at 11 a.m. Monday, about an hour after he turned himself in to police, according to a released statement.
Police said he was arrested “after it was discovered that he was involved in a burglary on St. John.”
“Investigators found that Gumbs was in possession of stolen property linked to the burglary and several other cases that took place in St. John in the month of April,” the release stated.
“At 10:04 a.m. on Monday, September 19, Gumbs turned himself into the CIB detectives, and was arrested,” according to the statement.
Bail was set at $25,000; unable to post bail, Gumbs was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.
The investigation is ongoing and police urge anyone with information regarding the case to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 or the anonymous tip line Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.