A man named Zedikhi Innis, who was convicted of attempted robbery in 2019, is back in jail after police said he assaulted a man on a scooter and grabbed money from the victim’s pocket.
Innis was arrested Tuesday charged with third-degree robbery, grand larceny, and third-degree assault. Unable to post $25,000 bail, he was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday.
The incident occurred at around 8:44 a.m. when a victim called police and reported that a man had just taken his money near 1st Stop gas station, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
The victim said he drove his scooter down the hill from his home to throw away a box, and when he went to return, the suspect later identified as Innis confronted him, according to the fact sheet.
The victim said Innis grabbed him by his shirt and pulled him off the scooter onto the ground, and used his other hand to take money from his pants pocket, according to the fact sheet.
V.I. Superior Court Magistrate Judge Simone Van Holten-Turnbull set bail at $25,000, with a 15% cash provision. If he is able to post that amount, Van Holten-Turnbull ordered Innis to undergo a psychiatric evaluation before he is released from jail.