A man charged with threatening a father and son with a machete and what appeared to be a real gun appeared in court Monday on St. Croix.
Keithton Joseph, of Stony Ground, was arrested Tuesday and charged with carrying of firearms openly or concealed, disturbance of the peace by threats, brandishing, exhibiting, or using a deadly weapon, and carrying or using a dangerous weapon. At his advice-of-rights hearing Monday, Assistant V.I. Attorney General Karabo Molyneaux-Molloy added a charge of third-degree assault, and Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. found probable cause for the charges.
Territorial Public Defender Leslie Davis said Joseph is indigent and asked that his bail be unsecured, meaning he would not have to post any cash in order to be released. But Morris said that was not enough to ensure the safety of the community, and set bail at $50,000 cash. If he is able to post bail, he must find a suitable third-party custodian who can monitor his behavior while he awaits trial.
The arrest occurred shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday, when police responded to a report from a father and son who said Joseph threatened them with a gun and machete in Thomas Bakery in Frederiksted.
The victims said Joseph had been harassing a woman, and then turned his harassment to them, threatening to kill them both.
At one point, Joseph lifted his shirt and tried to pull out a machete and what appeared to be a gun, and the father grabbed Joseph and held his hands, and told his son to grab the gun, according to a fact sheet filed by police.
The son “grabbed the gun and there it against the wall and that’s when he noticed that the gun was fake,” according to the fact sheet.