A St. Croix man was arrested after offering to sell 110 pounds of cocaine to an undercover federal agent, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Leroy Roebuck Jr., 36, appeared Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Emile Henderson III after being charged with possession with intent to distribute five or more kilograms of cocaine, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Delia Smith.
He remains jailed pending a detention hearing set for today.
On Tuesday, Roebuck was in communication with an undercover Drug Enforcement Administration agent who arranged to purchase 60 kilograms of cocaine for $900,000 on St. Croix, according to an affidavit filed by a DEA special agent.
Roebuck and the undercover agent spoke again Wednesday morning, and Roebuck said he was only willing to sell 50 kilograms — about 110 pounds — because the other 10 kilograms was of poor quality, according to the affidavit.
Roebuck and the agent met to make the transaction, and Roebuck showed him the packaged cocaine in the back of Roebuck’s truck, according to the affidavit.
Agents and task force officers then placed Roebuck under arrest and weized the four containers that contained 50 kilograms of cocaine, according to the affidavit.
“If convicted, Roebuck faces a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors,” according to Smith’s statement.
The Drug Enforcement Administration and V.I. Police Department are jointly investigating, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa Ortiz is prosecuting the case. This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation, according to Smith.
