A St. Croix man was arrested after offering to sell 110 pounds of cocaine to an undercover federal agent, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.

Leroy Roebuck Jr., 36, appeared Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Emile Henderson III after being charged with possession with intent to distribute five or more kilograms of cocaine, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Delia Smith.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.