An 83-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and charged with unlawful sexual contact, according to V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima.
Joseph E. Hodge, of Frenchman’s Bay, was arrested at around 6:30 p.m. and charged with first-degree unlawful sexual contact, Derima said in a news release Thursday.
“Hodge is accused of the unlawful entry and sexual contact of a female staying at Bella Vista Hotel on October 30,” according to Derima.
Hodge was released on a $35,000 appearance bond, pending his advice-of-rights hearings in V.I. Superior Court, Derima said in the news release.