A man arrested on domestic violence charges is accused of repeatedly threatening a woman with a facsimile handgun, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Hector Torres Jr. was arrested Nov. 16 and charged with three crimes of domestic violence — third-degree assault, simple assault and battery, and disturbance of the peace as well as possessing an imitation firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.
Police on St. Croix responded to a domestic violence incident in which the victim said Torres had “held a firearm to her abdomen area and threatened to kill her,” according to the fact sheet. A week earlier, Torres “pinned her down on the floor and put a handgun to her head,” and the victim described the gun to police and said it “was heavy,” according to the fact sheet. The victim said “that she waited to report the incident because she was trying to get herself out of the home safely.”
Officers who went to Torres’ home said he agreed to let them search his vehicle, and they found a black handgun in the trunk that turned out to be a BB gun, according to the fact sheet.
Police said Torres denied threatening or assaulting the victim, and they placed him under arrest. He was held in jail without bond until his advice of rights hearing Wednesday, where Territorial Public Defender Leslie Davis said he has no prior convictions for domestic violence.She asked that bail be set at $15,000, and Assistant Attorney General Eric Chancellor said prosecutors had no objection.
Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. set bond at $25,000, but said Torres may be released to a third-party custodian after posting $2,500 cash. Torres must continue working as an operator at Limetree Bay and abide by other conditions of release, Morris said.