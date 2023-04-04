V.I. Police have charged a St. Croix man with using a fake rifle to threaten his neighbors, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Kevik E. David was charged with carrying or using dangerous weapons, unauthorized possession of a firearm, third-degree assault, and disturbance of the peace, according to the warrant signed March 29.
It’s unclear what day police arrested David, and his bail amount and other information could not be determined Monday because the court’s case management system was not functioning.
The court clerk’s office did provide a copy of the affidavit filed by investigators, who first responded to a 911 report of a man brandishing a firearm on March 2.
Officers found the man, later identified as David, talking loudly on the front porch of his apartment, and David “complained that his neighbors in Mahogany Welcome are constantly trespassing on his property, and they must leave him alone,” according to the affidavit.
David denied possessing any firearms or pellet rifles, and police said they were unable to make contact with the neighbor who called 911 as he’d left the area. Another neighbor told officers that David aimed a long gun at him, but he did not call police. Officers told David not to threaten or aim weapons at his neighbors, and he said “okay,” according to the affidavit.
“I also asked Mr. David if he takes medication for his condition he indicated to me, and he said that he doesn’t,” according to the affidavit, which does not indicate the type of “condition.”
Police executed a search warrant at David’s home on March 14, and in his bedroom officers found “a replica Sig Sauer P320 handgun, a replica Sig Sauer Virtus PCP rifle and canister attachment for same. A variety of pellets for those replicas were also discovered in the home,” according to the affidavit.
Police also confirmed that David does not have a firearm license.
On March 20, police conducted a criminal record check that found David pleaded guilty to possession or sale of ammunition in a 2007 case, and was placed on supervised probation for one year.
Officers interviewed the initial complainant on March 22, who said that on March 2, David had aimed what appeared to be an assault rifle at him and another neighbor, and threatened to kill them. Both witnessess also selected a known picture of David from a photo array prepared by police, according to the affidavit.
According to court records, a man identified as Kevik E. David spent two years stuck in a South Carolina psychiatric facility after the government essentially abandoned him there.
David was arrested in August 2019 and ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation, and was transferred to South Carolina in October because the Virgin Islands doesn’t have a psychiatric facility where individuals facing criminal charges can be safely held.
David was sent to the Correct Care treatment center, but a judge dismissed the criminal case against him only a month later.
Government officials no longer had authority to keep David confined, but they made no effort to return him to the Virgin Islands until July 16, 2021, when Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. ordered the Justice Department and Territorial Public Defender’s Office to explain why David was still in South Carolina.
“Mr. David should have been back in St. Croix two years ago,” Morris said at a hearing held in August 2021, during which he ordered the Bureau of Corrections to pick David up and bring him home.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.