V.I. Police have charged a man with vehicular homicide for a July 2021 crash that left 35-year-old Sito Martin dead, and said it’s possible he fell asleep at the wheel.
Kai A. Jackson, 45, was arrested by warrant Tuesday and charged with involuntary manslaughter, first-degree reckless endangerment, and negligent homicide by means of a motor vehicle.
Jackson was released after posting $5,000 cash and signing an unsecured bond for the remainder of the $45,000 bail. He appeared in V.I. Superior Court on St. Croix via videoconference for his advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday, where Magistrate Judge Yolan Brow Ross advised him of his rights.
Territorial Public Defender Kathryn Slade said Jackson is self-employed in the trucking business, and asked that he be allowed to remain under conditions of release while he awaits trial.
“Under the circumstances, considering the type of charges, the people would also ask for Mr. Jackson to not be allowed to drive,” said Assistant V.I. Attorney General Esther Walters.
“This incident happened last year, July of 2021. Over a year. And he’s been — I mean, I can’t. I don’t know Mr. Jackson but if he’s self-employed in the trucking business then I can safely assume that he’s been driving.”
“Very well, your Honor,” Walters said.
It’s unclear why it has taken 14 months for the Justice Department to file charges, and the police investigation appears to have concluded within days of the crash, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.
Justice Department spokeswoman Sandra Goomansingh and V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte have not responded to questions from The Daily News about the case.
According to the affidavit, police responded to the crash on Orange Grove Road at 3:05 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2021, in the area of St. Dunstan’s Episcopal School.
Officers arrived and found the victim, Martin, still “breathing faintly,” and EMTs transported him to Luis Hospital for treatment, where he later died from multiple injuries to his forehead, abrasions, and internal trauma, according to the affidavit.
Police learned that Martin had been driving a red 2000 Suzuki Vitara when he was struck head-on by Jackson, who was driving a black 2018 Ford F150 pickup truck, according to the affidavit.
An officer took photos of the scene with her cellular phone before the vehicles were removed, but “did not take any measurements of the location of the vehicles on the morning of the collision,” before they were removed by a wrecking service, according to the affidavit.
At around 9 a.m., officers returned and “took measurements of the scene and we tried to determine the cause and the nature of the collision.”
They noted a “gouge mark from the vehicles” in the southbound lane, which “was determined to be the area of impact. The curves in the roadway do not allow you to see vehicles traveling in the opposite direction,” according to the affidavit.
Police also collected surveillance camera footage showing what appeared to be Martin’s vehicle passing at 3:01 a.m. in the southbound lane.
It’s unclear from the affidavit if police interviewed Jackson on the night of the crash or conducted any field sobriety tests.
Jackson was asked to provide a formal statement nearly a week later on July 13, and he agreed.
Jackson told police he was coming from a friend’s house traveling northbound when he saw a vehicle in his lane, and “veered over into the southbound lane to try and get away from the vehicle,” but was unable to avoid a head-on collision.
Jackson said he called 911 and “saw Mr. Martin come out his vehicle and laid down on the ground” before the ambulance arrived to transport him to the hospital.
Jackson said he didn’t consume any alcoholic beverages and “was just driving around looking at landscaping jobs that he will have his workers do the following day,” according to the affidavit.
Jackson also said he called a friend, Police Sgt. Samantha Smith, who was also interviewed by police and said she traveled to the area and “waited on the scene until the officers were finished with Mr. Kai Jackson and she took him to the hospital,” according to the affidavit.
Investigators found that Jackson’s statement was not consistent with the evidence at the scene, according to the affidavit.
Jackson said he saw Martin’s vehicle coming at him headfirst in the northbound lane before the crash, so he swerved into the southbound lane, and the collision occurred when Martin also tried to drive back into the southbound lane.
But there’s no way Jackson could have seen that and had time to react, and video footage moments before the crash showed that Martin “was in the southbound at all times,” according to the affidavit. “We were also able to prove that the curves in the roadway did not allow Mr. Kai Jackson or anyone who was traveling northbound to see another vehicle that was traveling southbound.”
According to police, “the evidence showed that Mr. Sito Martin was in his lane and there was no need for him to deviate because he did not see what was coming around the curves.”
Jackson was unable to avoid the collision because he was speeding, and “did show a depraved indifference to human life,” according to the affidavit. “Jackson admitted to me that he was coming from a friend’s house at three o’clock in the morning. It is a possibility that Mr. Kai Jackson was fatigued, or he may have fallen asleep.”
According to V.I. Superior Court records, Kai Jackson was previously charged with vehicular manslaughter for an incident that occurred on May 3, 2001, and the case was dismissed with prejudice by Judge Julio Brady in Feb. 2012.