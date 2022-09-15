V.I. Police have charged a man with vehicular homicide for a July 2021 crash that left 35-year-old Sito Martin dead, and said it’s possible he fell asleep at the wheel.

Kai A. Jackson, 45, was arrested by warrant Tuesday and charged with involuntary manslaughter, first-degree reckless endangerment, and negligent homicide by means of a motor vehicle.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.