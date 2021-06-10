ST. THOMAS — The V.I. Police Department is investigating an incident following the death of a man who jumped from the waterfront apron into the harbor.
At 3:51 p.m. Wednesday, the Emergency Call Center received a report that a man jumped into St. Thomas Harbor, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
The man was taken out of the water and transported to Schneider Hospital via ambulance for treatment. Despite efforts from medical personnel to revive him, he was pronounced dead at 4:48 p.m., Derima said.
The man’s identity is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.
Any persons having information regarding this incident are asked to contact police by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 ext. 5569, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.