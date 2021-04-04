An Estate Little Princess man has succumbed to his injuries more than two days after being shot as he was headed to work.
According to police, 35-year-old Deron Dixon was shot multiple times as he left his home at around 5 a.m. Thursday.
Responding to a report of shots fired, officers found Dixon wounded in a vehicle, according to Police spokesman Toby Derima. He was transported to Luis Hospital for treatment, but died at 11 p.m. Saturday.
Before he died, Dixon told officers that he saw a white vehicle leaving the area, but did not know who shot him, Derima said.
Dixon’s death marks the 14th homicide in the territory so far this year, and the 11th on St. Croix. St. Thomas has recorded two homicides, and there was one murder on St. John on New Year’s Day.
Detectives continue to urge anyone with information about the St. Croix shooting to call 911, the Crime Tipline at 340-778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8411.