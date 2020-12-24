TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands officials are looking for a Dominican Republic national who broke quarantine after being denied entry into the territory.
On Tuesday, Immigration and Labor Minister Vincent Wheatley said the man had been refused entry by Immigration officials on his arrival at Lettsome Airport on Sunday. The man was then transported to Wyndam Resort, Lambert Beach where he was to quarantine, before departing the territory on Monday.
“Unfortunately, routine checks of the passenger’s room revealed that he had left the room and possibly left the resort,” Wheatley said. He did not provided details on whether a security guard was stationed by the building housing the man. Wyndam Lambert Beach, located on Tortola’s north eastern end, is a property with a series of duplexes.
Wheatley said that the man had tested negative on arrival.
“While this negative test result may bring some level of relief, the fact that he has broken the law and remains at large is still of great concern for us as a Government as it should be for you as a people,” Wheatley said.
Just a week ago, the Cabinet raised fines from $1000 to $10,000 for a individuals breaking the territory’s quarantine protocols. A fine of $100,000 and 10 years in jail, will be imposed on anyone harboring an illegal person for more than two days, officials said.
Virus on Virgin Gorda
Territory health officials on Wednesday issued a bulletin advising there are now 14 active cases in the territory with Virgin Gorda having cases for the first time with five tourists. There are eight cases on Tortola and one moored on a boat. All cases are asymptomatic and tourists under quarantine or islolation with their close contacts.