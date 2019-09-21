A St. Croix man is charged with several federal crimes after Drug Enforcement Administration agents seized marijuana plants, cocaine and a firearm from his home Wednesday, according to court records.
Troy Patterson, 51, of Anna’s Hope, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, maintaining drug-involved premises, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and being a fugitive in possession of a firearm, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
