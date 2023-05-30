Police on St. Croix said that a 27-year-old man wanted in connection with discharging of shots and aiming a gun at a victim was arrested after turning himself in.
Brian B. Roebuck was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, discharging or aiming firearms, carrying of firearms openly or concealed, possession of ammunition, simple assault and battery and disturbance of the peace by threats.
According to a news release, the case began around 2:33 p.m., when the 911 Emergency Call Center received reports of shots being discharged in the Little Princesse residential area.
“Upon the arrival of the officers, they made contact with the victims and witnesses who stated that Mr. Brian B. Roebuck was present at one of the victim’s residence and assaulted two individuals “ according to the news release.
“He left the area, then returned with a firearm and fired three shots and threatened one of the victims. While leaving Mr. Roebuck pointed his firearm at one of the witnesses.”
Later that evening. Roebuck turned himself in at the Wilbur H. Francis Command Police Station.
“He was advised of his Miranda Rights, and he gave a statement denying assaulting anyone,” the release stated.
Unable to post bail set at $30,000, Roebuck then led the detectives to where he secured the firearm and a black ghost gun was recovered. He was subsequently remanded to the John A. Bell Correctional Facility pending his advice-of-rights hearing.