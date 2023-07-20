ST. THOMAS — A 21-year-old man is facing burglary and destruction of property charges after breaking the window of a victim’s home.
V.I. Police, in a news release, said Emeka Watson turned himself in to police a day after the incident, which occurred on Monday.
The case began around 8:30 p.m. on Monday when police were dispatched to Bonne Esperance for a reported burglary. They met the victim, who explained that Watson “broke her window and used a car battery to damage her front door and gain entry into her home.”
According to the victim, Watson attempted to assault her and that he fled the scene before the officer’s arrival.
“On Tuesday, Watson turned himself in at the Criminal Investigation Bureau at the Rainbow Police Administration Building where he was charged with burglary second and destruction of property,” the release stated.
As per the domestic violence statute, no bail was set. Watson was remanded to the John A. Bell Correctional Facility pending a court hearing.