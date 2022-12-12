ST. THOMAS — A St. Thomas man is facing assault and weapons charges following a shooting incident in downtown Charlotte Amalie during the weekend, according to police.
Andrew Isiah Reid, age 32, was charged with first-degree assault, third-degree assault, possession of a dangerous weapon during a crime of violence, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, first-degree reckless endangerment, and simple assault.
Unable to post bail of $150,000.00, Reid was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending his advice-of-rights hearing.
According to police, at 8:33 p.m. Saturday officers from the Richard Callwood Command responded to a call for shots fired in the area of Guttets Gade. Police said they made contact with the victim, who told them that Reid fired shots at her and that he also struck her in the chest.
According to police, at 10:30 p.m., detectives from the Forensics Unit and Intel Unit found the vehicle Reid was driving in the area of Altona and Welgunst. He was taken into custody without incident.
This case is under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.