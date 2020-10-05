A man charged with domestic violence has a criminal history stretching back nearly three decades, and “is facing some serious time if convicted of this particular matter,” a prosecutor said Friday.
Julio Lopez was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree burglary, third-degree assault, disturbance of the peace, and carrying or using a dangerous weapon during a crime of violence. He was charged pursuant to the territory’s domestic violence statute and held without bail until his advice-of-rights hearing Friday.
Lopez was arrested after a woman told police only the intervention of her 18-year-old son prevented Lopez from stabbing her with a knife, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by police. It is “an ongoing situation” with Lopez, she told police saying he had also forced his way into her home on Sept. 7 and “punched her and scratched her.”
Public Defender Leslie Davis said Lopez’s family has only $200, and he could “potentially be exposed to a coronavirus infection” if he goes to jail, so she requested he be allowed to sign an unsecured bond.
“Because of coronavirus I’m supposed to let him out into the community and let him do what he’s been doing since 1991,” Magistrate Judge Miguel Camacho asked in denying the request.
Camacho listed Lopez’s previous criminal arrests on charges, including assault and battery, grand larceny and other offenses.
Lopez has been previously charged with assaulting the same victim pointed out Assistant V.I. Attorney General Esther Walters, and “considering that he went into her home and assaulted her,” bail should be set at $75,000 for first-degree burglary.
Walters said she thought Lopez should be allowed to post 10% of that amount in cash, but he must live with a third-party custodian under house arrest with electronic monitoring. The judge agreed and set those as conditions Lopez must meet before he can be released.
Davis said Lopez cannot afford that bail or the cost of electronic monitoring, and objected “purely for financial reasons.”