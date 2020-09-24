A man charged with aggravated rape of an underage girl “has a terrible criminal history” and has been arrested five times so far this year, a prosecutor said Wednesday.
Matthew Fontaine, 28, is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and the possibility of life in prison if convicted of the aggravated rape charge, one of several crimes he’s facing in multiple pending criminal cases, Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales said during his advice of rights hearing.
Fontaine was arrested in February and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, and released pending trial. He was arrested again on July 9 and charged with a shooting at Krush Nightclub on June 21, which Scales said “would not have taken place” if Fontaine had been adhering to his curfew from the previous case.
On Aug. 27, a 16-year-old girl reported to police that Fontaine had repeatedly raped her while using a gun as a threat, according to the affidavit filed in his latest arrest.
The girl told police that the assaults started in December when she was 15 and “she was afraid” because Fontaine carried a gun and had threatened to harm her family if she refused, according to the affidavit.
In early August, Fontaine called the girl from jail, and she told her mother what happened after the mother overheard the conversation, according to the affidavit.
Fontaine has been repeatedly arrested since 2011 on a variety of charges, and Scales said Fontaine’s associates have been threatening the victim and trying to pressure her to drop the case.
Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell said Fontaine has “an extensive criminal history,” and the lengthy prison time he’s facing means he’s at risk of fleeing prosecution if released on bail.
The judge said he also poses a danger to the victim and her family, and ordered his bail to remain at $150,000 cash. If Fontaine wants to post property in lieu of bail, it must be valued at twice that amount, Hermon-Percell said.