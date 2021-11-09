A traffic stop on St. Thomas ended in a man being charged with a dozen crimes, including drug and gun possession, after police said he kicked through a patrol car cage and kicked open a water pipe in the police station.
The melee left the station flooded and Jo-Neil Warner jailed with bail set at $100,000, according to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
Warner, 34, was arrested Friday on a slew of charges, including possession of an unlicensed firearm, aggravated assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, destruction of government property, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and illegal transfer of license plates.
Officers patrolling Havensight 6:10 p.m. Friday saw a driver, later identified as Warner, traveling with an expired registration sticker and license plates that did not match the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Warner was pulled over and was unable to produce insurance documents, and police said they noticed a smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
As officers searched the vehicle, they said Warner “began sweating and pacing” and they found a backpack with two zip lock bags of marijuana labeled “Blueberry Cookies” and “Wedding Cake.”
Police said they also found a loaded Taurus handgun in the car, and Warner accused officers of planting the weapon in his vehicle, according to police.
As police continued the search, they said Warner began to scream profanities, and parents and students at a nearby karate school and patrons of a restaurant went into the parking lot to see what was wrong.
Officers left Warner handcuffed in the back of a police cruiser, however, he managed to move his cuffed hands from his back to his front and kicked out the cage that separates the detainee from the officer and then “put his body through the front of the car,” according to the affidavit.
As a police sergeant opened the back door of the cruiser, Warner spat in the sergeant’s face and kicked him in the face causing him to stagger back,” according to the affidavit.
Police managed to get Warner under control and brought him to the station for processing, where he “destroyed the bench and kicked a wall in the booking room causing a water pipe to burst and flood the entire north wing of the Richard Callwood Command,” according to the affidavit.
As police “were standing in water attempting to gain control of him by talking him down,” his mother went to the station “and was able to calm him down and convinced him to comply with the police,” according to the affidavit.
In court Monday, Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales said Warner was born on St. Thomas and previously arrested once in 2012 for traffic matters.
“Today he sounds very rational, but he was not acting rational when he was arrested, even though he was sober,” Scales said.
She asked for a high cash bail and a psychiatric evaluation, as “there’s something very troubling about this case,” and “it’s annoying, the taxpayers have to pay for this.”
Territorial Public Defender Julie Todman said Warner lives with his mother and works as a generator technician, and there’s no indication Warner needs a psychiatric evaluation.
“There’s something disturbing that jumps out of this probable cause fact sheet, that suggests the defendant has serious anger management issues,” said Magistrate Judge Henry Carr III. “It’s not normal.”
Carr said bail will remain at $100,000, cash or property, and if he is released from jail, Warner must be under curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., and under house arrest when he’s not working.