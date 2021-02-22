TORTOLA — The case of a 40-year-old man whose body was found floating in the waters off the Valarie O. Thomas Community Center in Sea Cows Bay on Friday with his feet and hands tied is being treated as a homicide, the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force said in a statement.
The body, clad in long blue jeans and a white T-shirt, was reportedly found around 8:30 a.m. Friday, and at 10:36 a.m., Police Press Officer Dian Drayton confirmed that a male had been found and detectives were on the scene investigating.
“The Royal Virgin Islands Police Force is treating today’s recovery of the man’s body in the waters near the Sea Cows Bay community center as a homicide investigation,” the statement said. “Both hands and feet were tied when he was taken from the water.”
In an updated statement issued Saturday afternoon, the deceased was identified as Waleid Kachhour, 40, a native of Brazil, who resided at Manual Reef. No other details were available.
The incident was the third death reported in the Sea Cows Bay area this month. Businessman and horse racing enthusiast and owner Rodney “Mileage” Simmons was shot at this Threadfall home on Feb. 5, and on the same day Andrew Skerrit committed suicide in Carrot Bay where he resided. Four days later, businessman and horse owner Earl “Bog” Hodge, was shot and killed outside his home in Hannah’s Estate. There has been no arrests.