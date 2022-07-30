A judge has found 22-year-old Malik Iles guilty of murdering his cousin, Ray Thomas, in 2020, according to a statement from V.I. Attorney General Denise George.

Thomas, 34, was shot and killed on Jan. 11, 2020 at his home in Estate Sion Farm and a tip quickly led police to identify Iles as a person of interest.

