A judge has found 22-year-old Malik Iles guilty of murdering his cousin, Ray Thomas, in 2020, according to a statement from V.I. Attorney General Denise George.
Thomas, 34, was shot and killed on Jan. 11, 2020 at his home in Estate Sion Farm and a tip quickly led police to identify Iles as a person of interest.
Iles pleaded not guilty and had been on house arrest with electronic monitoring while he awaited a bench trial before Judge Douglas Brady, which began on July 25 in V.I. Superior Court on St. Croix.
On Wednesday, Brady found Iles guilty on five counts of a seven-count information, including second-degree murder, first-degree assault, unauthorized possession of a firearm, discharging or aiming firearms, and possession of ammunition, according to a news release from George issued Thursday.
The shooting occurred at around 2:38 a.m. on Jan. 11, 2020, and officers responded and found “blood running down from the front porch of the house,” and Thomas lying dead with gunshot wounds to the head and body, according to the probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.
Thomas was transported to Luis Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police received a tip from a witness who said they overheard Iles’ parents talking on the phone, and “the mother told the father that Malik called her and said that he just shot his cousin in the face in Sion Farm,” according to the fact sheet.
Police made contact with Iles at his home in Barren Spot, and brought him to the police station for questioning.
Police also obtained a search warrant from Judge Harold Willocks, and found an empty box for .45 caliber rounds, the same brand and caliber of ammunition found at the homicide scene.
Police advised Iles of his rights and interviewed him, and he said “I killed this man, now carry me where you need to carry me.”
Iles “was unable to provide any further details in reference to the incident therefore he was released,” according to the fact sheet.
Police interviewed witnesses and obtained information that Iles had been “crying and acting hysterical” in the time shortly after the shooting. A witness who gave Iles a ride said Iles asked him to stop at a trash can, and dumped all of his clothes in the trash can and returned to the car wearing only boxer shorts, according to the fact sheet.
Police recovered the blood-stained clothing and obtained DNA samples showing it contained Thomas’s blood, and evidence indicating it had been worn by Isles, according to the statement from George.
After obtaining the additional evidence, police placed Iles under arrest that day at 6:23 p.m.
The probable cause fact sheet and the statement from George do not indicate a motive for the shooting.
Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 9, according to court records.
