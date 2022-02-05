Police are investigating if the Friday shooting death of 52-year-old Arnold Jarvis on St. Croix is linked to that of his acquaintance, 46-year-old Stacie Schjang, just more than a week ago.
The latest incident occurred at around 11:43 a.m., when police responded to a report of between 15 and 20 shots fired in the area of Chenay Bay on the East End of St. Croix, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
Derima said the body was discovered in a vehicle on the road leading to Green Cay beach, and Jarvis suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
“It truly upsets me that our people resort to using guns to resolve their differences. Now we have another family grieving the loss of their loved one due to senseless gun violence,” St. Croix Police Chief Sean Santos Sr. said in a statement.
Schjang was found dead in her home in the area of Castle Coakley and Peter’s Rest, after being struck by a stray bullet.
Early this morning, V.I. Police Commissioner-designee Ray Martinez confirmed to The Daily News that Jarvis and Schjang are acquainted, although he would not specifically define their relationship.
While Martinez said police have yet to identify a motive in either of the slayings, he confirmed police are exploring if the fact the victims were acquainted may be a factor.
So far this year, there have been five confirmed deaths from gunshots in the territory, four on St. Croix and one on St. Thomas. Police have not yet listed a cause of death for 56-year-old Gregorianna Julien, who died on Jan. 2. Julien was shot Dec. 4 at Havensight Mall on St. Thomas during a failed robbery.
There were 45 homicides in the territory in 2021, giving the Virgin Islands a homicide rate of 51.64 deaths per 100,000 residents — far higher than any other state or territory in the nation, according to FBI and Daily News statistics. At this point in 2021, only two homicides had been reported in the territory, one on St. Croix and one on St. John.
Police urge anyone with information about the murders to call 911, the Crime Tipline at 340-778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477 or visit p3tips.com.