ST. THOMAS — A man found in possession of a machine gun and almost $800,000 was sentenced to serve 21 months in prison, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
The man, John Burgos, was also sentenced to two years of supervised release after he’s served his term in prison, and must forfeit the weapon and all interest in the nearly $800,000 that was seized on the day of his arrest, according to U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert.
On Feb. 21, federal undercover agents arranged with Burgos to transfer $800,000 in suspected drug trafficking proceeds, according to Shappert’s office.
Three days later, when Burgos spotted the agents at the arranged location in Tutu, he fled on foot and “a special agent engaged in a foot pursuit of Burgos through the OfficeMax parking lot and across multiple lanes of traffic,” according to court records. He continued past Walgreens into an open lot, and eventually surrendered.
Officers found a loaded extended magazine in the left front pocket of his shorts, and a holster and a loaded 9mm Glock 26 with an auto sear device, or “Glock Switch,” which renders the gun able to fire multiple rounds with a single pull of the trigger, according to court records.
In addition, “Burgos had $800,000 of cash in a duffel bag in his vehicle,” prosecutors wrote in his original motion for detention.
Agents transported Burgos to the St. Thomas FBI office, where he agreed to an interview and admitted to buying the modified gun and extended magazine from a cousin for $500, according to prosecutors.
The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations. It was prosecuted by the Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kyle Payne and Nathan Brooks.
Shappert noted that “proceeds of criminal activity administratively forfeited by federal law enforcement are routinely directed to local law enforcement agencies, such as VIPD, for use in their law enforcement work.”