ST. CROIX — Moises Figueroa, Jr., 48, of St. Croix, was sentenced by District Court Judge Wilma A. Lewis to 12 months imprisonment on his conviction as a felon in possession of a firearm. U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith announced Friday.

Judge Lewis also sentenced Figueroa to two years of supervised release, a fine of $2,000 and a special assessment of $100.