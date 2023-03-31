ST. CROIX — Moises Figueroa, Jr., 48, of St. Croix, was sentenced by District Court Judge Wilma A. Lewis to 12 months imprisonment on his conviction as a felon in possession of a firearm. U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith announced Friday.
Judge Lewis also sentenced Figueroa to two years of supervised release, a fine of $2,000 and a special assessment of $100.
According to court documents, on May 26, 2021, federal law enforcement agents conducted a controlled delivery at the Frederiksted Post Office on St. Croix of two packages containing firearms. Figueroa was arrested after he collected both packages, at which time federal agents seized a loaded Taurus semi-automatic pistol from Figueroa’s waistband. Figueroa was charged with illegally possessing the Taurus semi-automatic pistol knowing that he was convicted in 2007 of unauthorized possession of a firearm, a felony.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel H. Huston prosecuted the case. This case was part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods Initiative. Project Safe Neighborhoods is a nationwide initiative that brings together federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement officials, prosecutors, and community leaders to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in a community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them.