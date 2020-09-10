TORTOLA — A British Virgin Islands businessman and father of six became the territory’s second homicide in nine days.
Matthew Daly, 57, was gunned down in broad daylight shortly after 1 p.m. on Thursday. It marked this year’s second killing in the BVI. Daly was found at 1:30 p.m. on the road in Spring Gut in Fat Hogs Bay area on Tortola’s eastern end, according to the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force.
“Police responded and observed one male with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Details surrounding the incident are unclear. Investigations are ongoing,” spokesperson Akia Thomas told The Daily News.
Daly, owner of International Flava’s Cuisine, was a soccer player with the Old Madrid Football Club. He played both striker and midfielder positions and last played in the club’s eighth-annual Old Madrid Masters Tournament against the Combined Stars in October 2019. He has also played against the St. Croix Masters Club.
The killing sent shockwaves in the community and especially among his fellow sportsmen.
“Man, this is very, very shocking,” Old Madrid’s coach Elroy Mills said. “Old Madrid has a group chat — and when I looked I saw the man on the ground with his hat off his head. Everybody is in shock. This thing was done during the height of day.”
Mills said Daly, a striker who was the club’s vice president for 2016-2018, hadn’t played in the 2020 BVI Football Association National League with the team because he doesn’t get a lot of playing time.
“But he has played with us in the league and scored goals for us,” Mills added. “He has been with our team for more than 10 years because we started in 2007. He also played with us when the team travels to masters tournaments.”
Ebony Andrews said that Daly was a former manager of the Grenada Cricket Club before she assumed that role.
“He was an avid supporter and I could still count on him for anything I needed for the team,” Andrews said. “When we won, he would make the most noise and when we lost, he would cuss the most. He had a special love for cricket and all the members of the Grenada Cricket Club. He was also a past board member of the Grenada Association of the BVI in 2015. He was really involved in community activities in terms of helping others.”
Daly, was the second BVI sportsman to be killed this month. Softball player George Burrows was shot in the head inside his home on Sept. 2. No arrests have been made in that killing.