ST. CROIX — A 24-year-old St. Croix man died Friday after the forklift he was operating flipped on its side, police said.
Moutasem Yousef died after hitting his head when the machine turned over, according to V.I. Police spokesperson Glen Dratte.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
ST. CROIX — A 24-year-old St. Croix man died Friday after the forklift he was operating flipped on its side, police said.
Moutasem Yousef died after hitting his head when the machine turned over, according to V.I. Police spokesperson Glen Dratte.
Commented