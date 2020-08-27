A dispute over $15 worth of crack cocaine resulted in one St. Croix man attacking another with a machete so viciously he nearly severed the victim’s wrist, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Jason Dickerson, 42, also known as “Jungle,” was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, mayhem, aggravated assault and battery, and carrying or using a dangerous weapon during a crime of violence after police identified him as the assailant in an attack that occurred April 17 on King Street in Frederiksted, according to an affidavit filed by police.
Police arrived to find the 60-year-old victim covered in blood with multiple lacerations across his body, and transported him to Luis Hospital for treatment, according to the affidavit.
Investigators interviewed a witness who said they were with the victim when Dickerson approached them at around 4:40 a.m., demanding money while wielding a machete. The witness fled in fear and did not see the remainder of the attack, and the victim was initially unable to give a statement because his injuries were so severe, according to the affidavit.
A doctor at the hospital told police the victim suffered “multiple lacerations to his right and left legs, right foot, left wrist, forehead, and the back of his head. He also sustained an abrasion to his back,” according to the affidavit. “Furthermore, the laceration to his left wrist was so severe that surgery will be needed to keep it attached.”
Police photographed the victims’ injuries and the bloody scene on King Street, and waited for the victim to recover. Investigators received a tip that the assailant was a man named “Jungle,” and gathered booking photos of individuals with that nickname.
On April 27, the victim was able to provide a preliminary statement to police, and subsequently provided additional statements remotely while receiving medical treatment on the mainland.
The victim told police that “Jungle” had approached him demanding payment for $15 worth of crack cocaine he’d bought a few days earlier. When he couldn’t pay, the victim said “Jungle” then “told him to take off his clothes in order to humiliate him,” and physically attacked him with the machete.
The victim said he “tried to defend himself by catching the machete,” and was struck several times before the assailant left the area, according to the affidavit. In June, police said they presented the victim with a photo array, and he identified a photograph of Dickerson as his attacker.