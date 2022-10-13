A St. Thomas man is back in jail after police said he shot at court marshals who were trying to execute a warrant Wednesday afternoon, setting off a nearly three-hour-long stand-off that shut down Solberg Road.
The man, Dorian Hairston, was taken into custody shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to police spokesman Glen Dratte.
The incident began at around 4 p.m., when Hairston fired a gun at court marshals executing a warrant, police said.
Police asked residents to stay inside and requested vehicles not to use Solberg Road as officers worked to resolve the situation.
Hairston posted on his public Facebook page several times during the stand-off, at times using expletives to refer to law enforcement officials.
Hours prior to the stand-off, he posted a photo of police vehicles outside his home with the message “Do not show up to my house without a warrant!”
Hairston taunted police with claims that he was actually in Neltjeberg, and dismissed a negotiator’s attempts to deescalate the situation.
Police said no one was injured during the shooting or stand-off, and had not yet released a list of charges as of press time Wednesday night.
Hairston was already facing domestic violence charges after his previous arrest on May 10, and he was scheduled to appear in V.I. Superior Court for a hearing in that case today.
Hairston spent two months in jail after police charged him with stalking and kidnapping a woman, and he posted $7,500 cash to secure his release on July 12.
But on Oct. 7, Assistant V.I. Attorney General John Barraco filed an emergency motion to revoke bail.
Despite the court’s order that he not contact the victim, Hairston “constantly harassed” her between May and Aug. 10, and left messages on her phone. The victim’s family also recorded some phone conversations after Hairston called her, according to the motion.
“These actions alone constitute a violation of Defendant’s bail conditions that he cease contact of any kind” with the victim, Barraco wrote.
But in addition to the original victim, Hairston “has been stalking someone else during his pretrial release,” Barraco wrote.
Barraco said Hairston has been harassing a Virgin Islands senator since March.
The Daily News is not identifying the senator by name because the individual is the victim of an alleged crime. A reporter contacted the senator, who declined to comment.
According to Barraco’s motion, the senator “blocked his number but he consistently found new numbers to use to contact [the victim] and staff.”
In April, the Legislature’s security division issued a poster warning the community to be on the lookout for Hairston because his actions “are under investigation based on allegations of stalking and harassment,” and he is banned from entering any Legislature buildings.
Around the same time, Hairston posted on Facebook about his own aspirations to run for Senate.
Hairston’s harassment escalated in the first week of October, and he messaged the senator on Oct. 5 that “I hope I get to meet with you in the near future because my love for you will never die,” according to Barraco’s motion.
He sent another message the following day, saying that “I love you so much right it going to make me get in trouble on God. Come calm me down please [sic],” followed by another message with a photo “displaying an outline of his genitals,” according to the motion.
“The People request an emergency hearing to revoke Defendant’s bail so the People can put on evidence to prove the allegations set forth in this motion and to ensure that Defendant’s bail is revoked before his actions escalate further such that he ‘gets in trouble,’” Barraco wrote.
In addition to his continued stalking of the first victim, Hairston’s actions toward the senator “constitute the criminal offense of stalking and consequently constitute a completely separate basis to revoke his pretrial release conditions,” Barraco added.
Judge Renee Gumbs Carty scheduled a hearing for later that same day, where Barraco and Territorial Public Defender Mary Ann Matney appeared.
“Hairston did not appear nor was he served; therefore, the hearing was continued to October 13,” according to an order Carty entered Tuesday.