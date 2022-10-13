Standoff

A BOLO poster was issued back in April for Dorian Hairston by the V.I. Legislature, noting he is under investigation on allegations of stalking and harassing a senator and that he is prohibited from visiting and entering legislative buildings.

 Photo courtesy of the V.I. LEGISLATURE

A St. Thomas man is back in jail after police said he shot at court marshals who were trying to execute a warrant Wednesday afternoon, setting off a nearly three-hour-long stand-off that shut down Solberg Road.

The man, Dorian Hairston, was taken into custody shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to police spokesman Glen Dratte.